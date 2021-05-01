Govee Wi-Fi + Bluetooth RGB/RGBIC LED light strips fall as low as $12, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its smartphone-controlled RGB LED light strips priced as low as $12 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 32.8-foot RGBIC Bluetooth LED Light Strip for $26.99. This knocks 33% off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by $7. With today’s purchase, you’ll get two 16.4-foot RBGIC LED strips here, which can go in different directions to cover more area. RGBIC technology allows you to individually address different sections of the strip for even more customization options. Plus, you’ll find Bluetooth built-in so you can control it from your phone. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Need Wi-Fi connectivity for your LED strip? Well, head on over to Amazon’s landing page for this sale to shop the other discounts available today from $12.

Ditch Govee’s increasingly popular namesake to save some cash here. We found a 33-foot RGB LED strip for $15 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the RGBIC technology that Govee is offering here, and also not be able to take advantage of smartphone connectivity. But, it gives the same length of lighting at around $12 below today’s lead deal, making it a compelling option for those on a tighter budget.

Need something voice-controlled? Well, pair Kasa’s Smart 80-inch LED Light Strip with Lenovo’s Smart Clock. The LED strip is on sale for $55 right now, saving you 21% and coming with in $2 of its all-time low. Plus, Lenovo’s Smart Clock packs Google Assistant for just $29, which is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

More about Govee’s RGBIC LED Light Strip:

RGBIC Technology: With built-in IC chips, the LED strip lights can display more than one color simultaneously, similar to a rainbow. Reinvent your indoor decor with vibrant colors and effects (Note: the strip lights are uncuttable and 2 rolls of 16.4ft))

