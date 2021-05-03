Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs are now 20% off from $80

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock expands the I/O of your Mac with a single cable. On top of sending 85W of power passthrough to your machine, it’ll also yield a 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C slots, four USB-A ports, and SD card readers. There’s a matching aluminum finish that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup, too. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 620 customers and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront has its PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C Hub for $79.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. This hub may not pack as versatile of a selection of I/O as the lead deal, but makes up for it with a built-in 256GB SSD. That’s on top of dual USB-A ports, a 4K HDMI output, and USB-C charging input. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

But for the latest in workstation upgrades from Anker, be sure to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the brand’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock. We also just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector which makes for a perfect May the 4th movie night companion.

Anker PowerExpand Elite features:

Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port. With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more. The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

