Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Spring has sprung and we’re now into May, which means that Amazon is rolling out its latest selection of First Reads FREE eBooks for the month. Anyone subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service is now able to receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.
First up, go swing by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the nine eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. But even those without a subscription can still add an individual title to your collection for $1.99, down from the usual $6 price tag. Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.
- Bacchanal by Veronica G. Henry
- These Tangled Vines by Julianne MacLean
- The Puma Years by Laura Coleman
- The Checklist by Addie Woolridge
- The Darkest Flower by Kristen Wright
- The Girls in the Attic by Marius Gabriel
- Like Wind Against Rock by Nancy Kim
- Beneath Devil’s Bridge by Loreth Anne White
- Tabitha and Fritz Trade Places by Katie Frawley
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!