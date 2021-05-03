Home Depot takes up to $150 off electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks electric lawn care tools headlined by the PRO 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599. Down from its usual $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 25-inch cutting deck can handle mulching as well as rear bagging, and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the self-propelled mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers. Head below for more.

Other Greenworks deals at Home Depot:

But if those highlights aren’t quite what your lawn needs to be in tip-top shape for spring, be sure to shop all of the other Greenworks discounts at Home Depot right here. Then head over to our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-friendly discounts.

Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Mower features:

The new Greenworks Pro 60-Volt Cordless 25 in. Self-Propelled Brushless Lawn Mower features the industry’s largest cutting width and delivers better-than-gas performance without the noise, fumes or harmful emissions. It’s also equipped with the industry’s only dual-port auto switchover technology – when 1 battery depletes, the mower automatically switches to the second battery – delivering longer, uninterrupted run-time.

