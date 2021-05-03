The May reading list 2021 is full of great reads to pick up for spring and summer. This reading list features historical fiction novels, thrillers, romance, and even sci-fi. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from our May reading list, and be sure to check out our Mother’s Day guides, in case you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas.

Secrets of Happiness

Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber is a new release that comes out tomorrow. It’s about a man that discovers his father in New York has a secret family. As Ethan finds himself caught in a love triangle of his own and finding a new family, he discovers much more about himself than he ever expected. You can buy this book on Amazon for $22.99 Prime shipped.

Secrets of Happiness unfolds across families and lovers, across time and expectations, across the country and across the world, and the bigger it gets, the more it shows how deeply connected we are. Joan Silber writes with a frankness and freshness that draws the reader closer with every page. It would be impossible to overstate just how good this book is. Ann Patchett

Hard Cash Valley

If you’re into crime novels, Hard Cash Valley by Bull Mountain is a must-have. It was also nominated for the 10 best crime novels of 2020. If you’re not familiar, this book is a part of a series, and this is the third book of the series. The book starts with a brutal murder in a Jacksonville, Florida, motel room, where Special Agent Roselita Velasquez begins an investigation that leads them back to the criminal circles of his own backyard. You can purchase this book today on Amazon for $15.99.

That Summer

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner is not your typical beach read. The book is an insightful novel about the #MeToo movement, friendship, and family, and the role of men and women. The protagonist of the book, Daisy Shoemaker, has a thriving business, full schedule, and a beautiful home. However, her teenage daughter can be a handful, her husband can be distant, her work can feel trivial. This book takes you through the trials that almost every women face and it examines “surviving our pasts, confronting our futures, and the sustaining bonds of friendship.”

The Last Thing He Told Me

Finally, you’ll want to pick up The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. This mystery will have you flipping through the pages to find out the truth. One afternoon, Hannah gets a call that her husband’s high-tech firm is being raided by the feds. He also left $600,000 in cash, his teenage daughter Bailey, and a hand-scrawled note: “Protect her.” Be sure to pick up this read on Amazon for $11.99.

