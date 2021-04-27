The Merrell Mother’s Day Gift Guide has tons of great ideas. If your loved one enjoys the outdoors, these gift ideas would be perfect. Whether you’re looking to surprise them with new hiking shoes, apparel, outerwear, or a new backpack, this guide has something for you. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Merrell Mother’s Day Gift Guide. You will also want to check out our other Mother’s Day gift guides including Lululemon, adidas, and Carhartt.

Sneakers for on and off the trail

One of our top picks from this guide is a new arrival, the Merrell Cloud Knit Sneaker. These shoes are very lightweight, cushioned, and highly breathable for added comfort. This style is also unique with 100% recycled laces and webbing. You can choose from three different designs (cross knit, knit, and moc vent) as well as four color options. They’re priced at $100.

The perfect rain jacket

Be sure to get outdoors regardless of the weather conditions with the Fallon Rain Jacket. This style has an attached hood to keep you protected from showers and the exterior is waterproof. The color block design is also very fashionable for this season and I love the color options. This is great for hiking because it’s very packable and also has large pockets to store essentials. It’s rated 4.8/5 stars and priced at $100.

Best-selling hike styles in Merrell Mother’s Day Guide

The Alpine Strap Sandals are a best-selling style for Merrell. They are available in four colors and have great traction. They also have a foam insole for added comfort and are available in both men’s and women’s sizing. This style is priced at $80.

Another style that’s also great for hiking or casual events is the Napa Valley Sling Sandal. This style can be dressed up or down and it’s priced at $90. These sandals also come in three colors and have a molded footbed for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Merrell customers.

