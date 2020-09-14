ROCCAT, a division of Turtle Beach, just launched three new Elo PC gaming headsets, the first products in the company’s brand-new lineup of “precision PC gaming accessories.” This is the first line of headsets launched since the partnership took place back in 2019, and you’ll find the best from both ROCCAT and Turtle Beach offered here. Pricing starts as low as $50, and there are various features that make the ROCCAT Elo headsets the perfect choice for a variety of gamers.

ROCCAT Elo X Stereo offers a budget-focused audio experience at $50

We’ll start with the most budget-focused headset of the bunch, the Elo X Stereo. This cross-platform headset utilizes a 3.5mm headphone jack to work with every gaming system around, from PC to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and even mobile. There are “premium” comfort features like memory foam cushions, a self-adjusting metal headband, and “class-leading Turtle Beach audio technology.” Speaking of Turtle Beach, you’ll find the company’s high-performance TruSpeak microphone and ProSpecs glasses-friendly comfort that they’ve been known for. The headset even comes with a PC audio splitter for desktops that require it, and offers a fairly attractive price of just $49.99.

Take things to the next level with the Elo 7.1 USB headset

If 3.5mm doesn’t cut it due to only having two audio channels, the Elo 7.1 USB takes things up a notch. It offers “exceptional, immersive 7.1-channel surround sound” that’s powered by the precision-tuned 50mm drivers encased in this headset. Also packing the high-performance TruSpeak microphone and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions, you’ll also find variable mic monitoring available here to help avoid shouting while gaming (though there’s no guaranteed this will prevent yelling in Call of Duty matches…) The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB also functions as part of the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system, delivering “vivid color customizations” at $69.99.

Enjoy wireless audio with the Elo 7.1 Air gaming headset

For those who aren’t a fan of wires at all, the Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end headset released as part of this new peripheral lineup. Offering wireless connectivity, you’ll find a similar 7.1-channel setup here and the same 50mm drivers. However, this headset leverages Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing sounds settings, which deliver a “competitive advantage.” Utilizing ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, there’s a dependable wireless connection here that’s “sometimes faster than a wired connection.” An average of 24-hours of battery life per charge is available here, allowing you to go all day without charging. At $99.99, this is one of the most feature-packed budget-focused wireless headsets to hit the market in quite some time, rivaling the price of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless and HyperX’s latest release.

