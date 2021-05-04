FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin SoundForm Move earbuds debut with USB-C, sealed fit, $50 price, more

-
Just last month, Belkin turned some heads by unleashing one of the first pairs of third-party earbuds with Find My support. Fast-forward to today, and the company has yet another notable product up for grabs. This time around it’s Belkin SoundForm Move, a similar Bluetooth earbud offering that pares down features in favor of a budget-friendly $50 price tag. An included charging case puts these on par with AirPods by delivering 24-hour battery life. USB-C charging is also onboard, helping to curb the need to carry an additional type of cable. Continue reading to learn more.

Belkin SoundForm Move earbuds undercut AirPods, maintain brand familiarity

Millions have already adopted a pair to truly wireless earbuds, yet AirPods lead when it comes to overall market share. Third parties are starting to chip away at that, and this is likely to continue as well-respected brands like Belkin continue to throw a hat into the ring. With an affordable price and competitive feature set, Belkin SoundForm Move will undoubtedly be the go-to choice for many.

Each pair of Belkin SoundForm Move are touted as offering “high-quality sound for your music, podcasts, and phone calls.” A sealed fit helps keep each earbud in place while also providing “immersive sound.” Playtime lasts four to five hours on each earpiece, and a bundled charging case extends that by another 20-24 hours. An IPX5 rating ensures Belkin SoundForm Move are ready to withstand both splashes and sweat.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, the new Belkin SoundForm Move earbuds sport a reasonable price tag of $49.99. This cost includes a wired charging case, but Belkin’s official landing page has a dropdown that lets interested parties opt for a wireless solution at $69.99. That being said, pre-orders cannot be placed at Belkin yet, unlike Amazon. At any rate, the release date is just over a month away, and units are slated to start shipping on June 17.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there are several third-party solutions out there that beat Belkin on cost, many cannot compete when it comes to brand recognition and product support. This is why it’s refreshing to see Belkin launch a new pair of earbuds that manages to find middle ground between Apple and lesser-known brands.

It’s great to see built-in USB-C and all-day battery life, but unfortunately this offering doesn’t wield support for Find My. This isn’t terribly surprising, though, since Belkin SoundForm Freedom were able to do this while still undercutting AirPods at $99.

