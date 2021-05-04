Get 18 highly-rated Cybersecurity courses from top instructors for $43

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

With so much data stored online nowadays, cybersecurity is a rapidly growing industry. The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle helps you break into this field, with 18 courses from top instructors and security professionals. You can get it today for only $42.99 (Reg. $3,284) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

According to industry experts, there will be 3.5 million vacant cybersecurity roles by the end of this year. This shortfall of skills is also pushing up salaries; some roles offer upwards of $200,000 a year. If you want to take advantage of the gold rush, this bundle is the perfect starting point. It includes over 1,600 video tutorials, helping you master all aspects of professional cybersecurity and ethical hacking.

Perfect for beginners, the training starts with the fundamentals of security. You learn about common weaknesses exploited by malicious hackers, and how to protect yourself from incoming attacks. The lessons cover malware, code injection, network attacks, password hacking, and more.

You also learn about penetration testing: the process of testing systems for weaknesses. These tutorials help you get started with popular industry tools such as Metasploit and NMAP. You even learn how to write automated tests using Python code. The content comes from a team of instructors, including senior information security consultant, Gabriel Avramescu, and professional ethical hacker, Aleksa Tamburkovski.

Order today for just $42.99 to get lifetime access to all 18 courses, worth $3,284 all together.

