Google Nest Secure protects your home with Assistant at a new 2021 low of $200 (Save 50%)

B&H is currently offering the Google Nest Secure Alarm Security System for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is good for 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $39, and marks a new 2021 low. Nest Secure expands your Google-centered smart home with some added security. This kit includes the base station which also doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Then two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system by tapping them to the keypad. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant, as well. Even though Google has stopped selling the system, it is promising support into the future. Over 275 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, going with the Ring Alarm security system at $200 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Here you’re looking at similar coverage to the lead deal, but with Alexa at the helm of voice control rather than Assistant. This one also ditches the unique tag system found above and carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

But then go check out all of the other Google Nest deals that are live right now for some other ways to elevate your setup. Headlined by the Nest Mini speaker at $30, you’ll also be able to save on Google mesh Wi-Fi systems and more.

Google Nest Secure features:

Keep your home safe with the Secure Alarm System Starter Kit from Nest. This system features the Nest Secure Guard, which serves as the security base station. It is equipped with an 85 dB SPL siren to deter intruders. The Guard’s built-in keypad is ideal for those who prefer to arm and disarm their system with a passcode. In addition, you could also arm and disarm your system with one of the included Nest Secure Tag devices.

