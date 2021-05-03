FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google kicks off Mother’s Day sale: Nest Mini $30, Wifi $199, Audio $80, more

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Mini for $29.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H and Best Buy. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and marks the best price we’ve seen since December. Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitcten, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Google Nest deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts to expand your Google Assistant setup, as well as other ecosystems. Those hoping to expand the reach of Alexa will find that Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Show 5 displays are also on sale right now, having been marked down to 2021 lows from $50.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

