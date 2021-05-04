If you’re a fan of Nike, you will not want to miss out on this collection. Nordstrom just dropped a new Summer ’21 collection with Nike with apparel and shoes to elevate your style. This new collection is very on-trend with vintage-inspired pieces, bright colors, and much more. There are 128 items throughout this new line, and pricing starts at $14. Plus, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Nordstrom x Nike Summer ’21 collection.

Nordstrom states that this line is “geared up for the brighter days ahead. This season calls for flexible essentials that pull the kind of double-duty we need and want to live in.”

Nordstrom x Nike Men’s Styles

Now that we’re getting closer to summer, the training sessions have really starting to kick off. One way to really boost your workouts is with the Nike Air Zoom-Type SE Sneakers for men. This fashionable style is priced at $150 and has unique features to push you forward. These shoes have a footprint angled with Nike Air bubbles at the midsole and bold exaggerations at the heel to help give you that springy step. This style is available in two color options, and they’re great for workouts, walks, casual outings, and more.

Looking for a style for everyday looks? The Nordstrom x Nike Waffle Trainer 2 Sneakers is a great choice. This style has a vintage look and three different color options to choose from. It’s a nice style to wear with shorts, workout wear, or even jeans. These shoes even have a ’70s spongy foam spilling from the raw-edge tongue that’s very on-trend for this season. You can currently find them priced at $100 and a rating of 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom customers.

Women’s Top Picks

For spring and summer, bright colors are very popular. One of the most notable items from this collection for women is the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers that come in a florescent green coloring. These shoes really make a statement and even have reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. As always, this style was designed for comfort as well, with a cushioned insole and lightweight material. You can pick up yours today for $110.

Another top style for this spring and summer is the Nike Temp High Cut Running Shorts. This style is available in five color options and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. The mesh paneling is also highly breathable, and the reflective logos also help you stay visible.

