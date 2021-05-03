Supreme is back at it again with the Spring 2021 collaborations. But rather than taking a cue from the fresh and formal Dr. Martens, this time it’s all about sportiness, with a little retro flare. Nike is teaming up with the New York streetwear brand on a remodeled Air Max 96. It’ll soon be available in three colorways, and packs a busload of unique design choices, so hit the jump for all the details you need on this unique sneaker smashup.

Supreme leaves its mark on Nike’s classic Air Max 96

Rumors about a collaboration between Nike and Supreme started circulating in 2020, but the truth is finally out there. Confirmed by Supreme, we now have full access to what the latest from these two brands has to offer. Now, this is by no means the first joint endeavor we’ve seen, nor is it the first rerelease of an expired Nike staple. In March, we saw the release of puffy jackets and track suits from the SNKRS collection, but these houses of fashion have even revamped the iconic Air Force 1’s.

Starting with the camo option, the first thing that stands out is just how far Supreme has gone to leave its mark on these classic kicks. In keeping with the hyper-branding common to Supreme clothes, you can count no less than a dozen iterations. From trimming the tongue to the shoe’s metal backplate, you’ll find the logo featured most prominently on the footbed itself. This is visible thanks to the unique translucent windows staggering the uppers.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 96’s translucent uppers: how good is your sock game?

Supreme has taken a big risk with its alterations to Nike’s 1996 flagship shoe. The Air Max 96 has only ever been rereleased in its original form, which you can still find at most retailers for around $160. We’ve seen a few color changes straight from Nike, like the 96 II’s in Cherry, or the coveted 96 XX in scream green. The Supreme x Nike version is available in three modern colorways: black, white, and camo. Perhaps keeping it simple in the color department in order to maintain focus on the structural changes made.

Pricing and availability:

There is no official pricing from either Supreme or Nike, as the new Air Max 96 is not technically scheduled for release until May 6 in the US and Europe, and May 8 in Japan. However, Stadium Goods has the shoes listed on its site in both Black and Camo, priced at $515. We can’t say for certain if that’s how much you can snag them for on Supreme’s website this coming Thursday, given that this might be classified as exclusive pre-release pricing, or lowkey sneaker scalping.

9to5Toys’ take:

To say the least: brand shopping has to be important to you to justify these shoes. Supreme has taken brand recognition to a level bordering performance art, and these sneakers are a prime example of it. But when you’re working with 25-year old semi-icon status kicks, it’s exciting to see something bold and modern infused into the release. The translucent panels have been up and coming for a few years now, most notably from Converse’s exclusive see-through Chuck Taylors. Injecting new life into something classic is exactly what a good brand collab should be about, and in that regard, I think Supreme and Nike have nailed it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!