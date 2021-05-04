SteelSeries, a company known for its computer peripherals, is getting into the software game. Today, the company announced SteelSeries Moments, an all-new free software that runs in the background on your computer to make sharing game clips “easier and faster than ever before.” This software allows you to clip, edit, and share within one program, making it easier to capture crazy moments while playing online with friends.

Clip your Moment using a custom hotkey to capture highlights as they happen

Moments by SteelSeries is designed to run in the background of your computer and be ready to capture gameplay moments as soon as they happen. Offering both game and screen capture, as well as the ability to record a clip while streaming, Moments “automatically records gameplay with no lag.”

Capturing happens when you hit a custom hotkey, meaning that you can record a specific moment in time when playing. The software is also built to work with all three of the major GPU manufacturers, allowing you to leverage whatever hardware is installed in your system.

Edit in-app without expensive software

Something else that SteelSeries wanted to make easier was the editing aspect of things. Sure, OBS and StreamLabs both offer easy recording functions, but it’s not easy to edit the content after you’re done gaming. Generally, you’d need third-party software, like Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro in order to do such a task.

Moments has an editor built in and allows you to easily review, sort through, and edit things in the same app. This is thanks to the in-app advanced video editor that gives you a non-destructive format to piece together a video from start to end slates. Plus, you can add effects like text overlays, GIFs, and more. Plus, since it’s non-destructive, you can always return to the original clip before any edits were applied.

Sharing has never been easier

You can share directly from Moments to YouTube or Gyfcat, making it super simple to broadcast your favorite gameplay moments after you finish a session. Plus, there are even drag-and-drop features for other avenues including Discord, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and more coming soon.

SteelSeries Moments is free to use for all

There’s no charge at all for SteelSeries Moments, with the only requirement being that you’re on Windows 8.1 or higher. That’s it, just download, install, and capture.

