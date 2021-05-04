VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits Amazon low at just $10 Prime shipped

Catfish Force (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VANKYO 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $9.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this saves 66% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This headset delivers 50mm drivers that offer “40% extra sound effects than other gaming headphones.” With both a USB port and 3.5mm jack, this headset is designed to be used with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and more. There’s a noise-canceling microphone and in-line controller to help you dial in settings without having to go through tons of menus on your computer. Plus, it’s ergonomic and has a double-padded headband that can reduce pressure and supports all types of head shapes. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 11,000 happy gamers.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of headphone hooks that will help you keep your desk clean. It’s just $6.50 on Amazon, which is quite budget-focused. Each hook has built-in adhesive so you can simply attach it to your desk and hang headphones off of it with ease. Plus, the compact design won’t take up unnecessary room when not being used.

Did you see SteelSeries Moments? It’s a new piece of software that runs in the background of your computer to help capture, record, edit, and share clips from your gameplay with friends and family. It’s directly tied into YouTube, and even supports Discord and other services. We recently took a closer look at all it has to offer, so be sure to give that article a view if it’s something that interests you.

More on the VANKYO Gaming Headset:

7.1 Surround Sound & 50mm Speaker Driver- 7.1 virtual surround sound reproduces gaming actions and provides immersive gaming experience. VANKYO gaming headset features 50 mm driver with 40% extra sound effect than other gaming headphones, which makes you sense voice of directions, footsteps and every detail clearly in games for a better gaming experience.

Ergonomic Design & Premium Material- Vankyo gaming headsets designed double padded headbands not only good for reducing head pressure but also suitable for various head shapes. Ears are completely covered by soft and breathable earmuffs that isolate noises effectively and allow for long gaming sessions without fatigue.

Multiple Platform Compatibility- Unique 2 in 1 split cables design (equipped with both USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack) makes this gaming headphone widely compatible with Xbox One, PS4 controller, PC, Nintendo Switch.

