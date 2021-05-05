Amazon DIY tool sale includes PORTER-CABLE, WORX, DEWALT, Makita, more from $31

Amazon is offering the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Random Orbital Sander (PCCW205B) for $39 shipped. Down from its normal price of $55 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This sander delivers 12,000 OPM for easy material removal on many surfaces. There’s a detachable dust bag that exposes a vacuum port when removed for dust-free sanding. Plus, it features a rubber grip for enhanced comfort. PORTER-CABLE went with a standard 5-inch design on the bottom and a hook-and-loop function to easily attach sheets of sandpaper to this sander. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals. Head below for more deals from $31.

Other tool deals:

Should you opt for one of the drills or combo kit above, then be sure to pick up a bit set to bolster your repair abilities. Also, don’t forget that Home Depot is offering up to $400 off Milwaukee gear if the specific tool you’re after isn’t listed in the discounted at Amazon above.

More on PORTER-CABLE’s Random Orbital Sander:

12,000 OPM for professional material removal of the orbital sander

Detachable dust bag of hand sander is designed for efficient dust collection

Vacuum port of power sander hooks up to a 1 1/4-inch hose for more efficient dust removal

Low profile for control when sanding

Dust proof switch for professional durability

Rubber grip for comfortable sanding

