Amazon DIY tool sale includes PORTER-CABLE, WORX, DEWALT, Makita, more from $31

Amazon is offering the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Random Orbital Sander (PCCW205B) for $39 shipped. Down from its normal price of $55 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This sander delivers 12,000 OPM for easy material removal on many surfaces. There’s a detachable dust bag that exposes a vacuum port when removed for dust-free sanding. Plus, it features a rubber grip for enhanced comfort. PORTER-CABLE went with a standard 5-inch design on the bottom and a hook-and-loop function to easily attach sheets of sandpaper to this sander. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great deals. Head below for more deals from $31.
Other tool deals:
- WORX MAKERX Rotary Tool: $34 (Reg. $40)
- WORX MAKERX Wood & Metal Crafter: $31 (Reg. $40)
- Makita 18V LXT Cordless 5-Piece Combo Kit: $382 (Reg. $500)
- WAKYME Cordless Wrench Kit: $73 (Reg. $90)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Meterk 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw: $68 (Reg. $80)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit: $119 (Reg. $159)
- DEWALT Portable Air Mover/Floor Dryer: $107 (Reg. $120)
Should you opt for one of the drills or combo kit above, then be sure to pick up a bit set to bolster your repair abilities. Also, don’t forget that Home Depot is offering up to $400 off Milwaukee gear if the specific tool you’re after isn’t listed in the discounted at Amazon above.
More on PORTER-CABLE’s Random Orbital Sander:
- 12,000 OPM for professional material removal of the orbital sander
- Detachable dust bag of hand sander is designed for efficient dust collection
- Vacuum port of power sander hooks up to a 1 1/4-inch hose for more efficient dust removal
- Low profile for control when sanding
- Dust proof switch for professional durability
- Rubber grip for comfortable sanding
