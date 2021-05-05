Home Depot takes up to $400 off Milwaukee electric tool bundles and more

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Milwaukee electric tools to upgrade your DIY capabilities ahead of those spring projects. Shipping is free across the board, with free curbside pickup also available in most cases. Our top pick is the M18 8-Tool Combo Kit for $599. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at $400 in savings and the first notable price cut of the year. Today’s offer is also matching the all-time low. This package arrives with just about everything you’d need to kickstart your home improvement setup. Alongside eight tools ranging from a drill and circular saw to an angle grinder, flashlight, and more, you’re also getting three batteries and two bags to store everything away. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Milwaukee deals at Home Depot:

Milwaukee 8-Tool Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Lithium-Ion 8-Tool Combo Kit includes the M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20), M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver, M18 Multi-Tool, M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw, M18 4-1/2 in. Cut-off/Grinder, M18 HACKZALL, M18 1/2 in. HTIW with ring and M18 LED Flashlight, 3 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 battery packs and M12/M18 Multi-Voltage Charger. The M18 cordless system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide users with the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in its class.

