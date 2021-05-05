DEWALT, Makita, and other bit/tool sets fall as low as $9 Prime shipped (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set for $8.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 18% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This 6-piece spade set is an easy way to create holes in wood larger than what typical bits can handle. I have quite a few in my toolkit and am constantly using them to cable manage whatever electronics I buy. Sizes span 3/8 to 1 inch, offering up quite a bit of versatility that’s bound to have you covered in a wide variety of situations. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bit sets up to 38% off.
More bit sets on sale:
- Stalwart 41-Pc. Ratcheting Screwdriver Bit/Socket Set: $10 (Reg. $16)
- Makita 45-Pc. XPS Impact Bit Set: $20 (Reg. $25)
- DNA MOTORING 46-Pc. Home Tool Set: $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- Clip on-page $1.40 off coupon
- View all…
Keep the ball rolling when shopping Home Depot’s Milwaukee electric tool bundles for up to $400 off. While you’re at it, have a look at Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets with built-in hooks for $2.50 each, this Milwaukee underhood LED light at $149, and don’t forget that Amazon’s best-selling workbench is down to $24 Prime shipped.
DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set features:
- Heavy-duty shanks are made for durability of the drill bits for wood
- Extreme Speed Channels are designed for fast chip removal of the drill bits
- The patented corner design of DEWALT drill bit set helps preserve life and protect against nail impact
- Cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
