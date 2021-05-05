DEWALT, Makita, and other bit/tool sets fall as low as $9 Prime shipped (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set for $8.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 18% off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This 6-piece spade set is an easy way to create holes in wood larger than what typical bits can handle. I have quite a few in my toolkit and am constantly using them to cable manage whatever electronics I buy. Sizes span 3/8 to 1 inch, offering up quite a bit of versatility that’s bound to have you covered in a wide variety of situations. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bit sets up to 38% off.

More bit sets on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when shopping Home Depot’s Milwaukee electric tool bundles for up to $400 off. While you’re at it, have a look at Amazon’s shelf/closet brackets with built-in hooks for $2.50 each, this Milwaukee underhood LED light at $149, and don’t forget that Amazon’s best-selling workbench is down to $24 Prime shipped.

DEWALT 6-piece Spade Drill Bit Set features:

Heavy-duty shanks are made for durability of the drill bits for wood

Extreme Speed Channels are designed for fast chip removal of the drill bits

The patented corner design of DEWALT drill bit set helps preserve life and protect against nail impact

Cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish

