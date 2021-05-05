Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band sees rare discount at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering its Halo Wellness Band for $84.99 shipped. This is only the second discount we’ve tracked this year, falling within $10 of the 2021 low. The Halo Wellness Band is designed for passive, holistic analytics of your health and body, and the base package includes heart rate, step and calorie tracking, and some basic sleep tracking. It also comes with 6 months of free premium membership, which includes hundreds of workout and mediation programs, sleep score, BMI, tone analysis, and activity metrics to boost efficiency during workouts. After the free trial, the membership auto-renews for $3.99 a month. The Halo band comes in black, white, or pink, and is backed by a number of wellness giants from Headspace to weightwatchers, and of course, is completely Alexa compatible. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4+ star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review for a close look. Head below for more.

Searching outside the Amazon ecosystem, Fitbit’s Inspire 2 fitness tracker is currently down to $69. The device itself comes packed with 24/7 heartrate, step, and calorie tracking, comprehensive sleep score and REM sleep tracking, plus a full year of Fitbit Premium for no additional cost. That includes personalized nutrition and exercise programs, and unlocks all of the available workouts with video instruction. Plus, the Inspire 2 is compatible with Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 21,000 customers.

Halo Wellness Band features:

rack the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time. Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night. At-home workouts, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and other ways to stay healthy from experts like Lifesum, SWEAT, and Headspace. Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone. Analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication. Ask your Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. Visit settings within the Halo app and click on “Connect Alexa” to enable.

