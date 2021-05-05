FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch (physical or digital) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is about as low as we ever see this brilliant RPG go for and a perfect time to finally add it to your ibrary. Players explore sprawling open environments atop Bionis and Mechonis — a pair of massive titans frozen in battle. Along with the real-time, strategic RPG battles, this one tells the story of “Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-insurmountable mechanical menace.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Gears Tactics, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more

Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more

SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games

Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer

Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pr...
Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: High...
Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer portable power statio...
FIT KING Massager Gold Box sale from $39: Mini massage ...
AeroGarden’s Sprout indoor garden system hits Ama...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 series cases 60% off at Am...
Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros drop to new Amazon lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker this summer at an Amazon low of $130

$130 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Rockport Mother’s Day Event updates your kicks with 30-40% off sitewide from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to $400 off Milwaukee electric tool bundles and more

$400 off Learn More
54% off

Last-minute Mother’s Day tea gift set boxes: Highly-rated options from $9 (Up to 54% off)

From $9 Learn More
Save $100

Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer portable power stations now up to $100 off from $125

From $125 Learn More
Reg. $500+

LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone drops to $400 ($100+ off)

$400 Learn More
30% off

TOMS Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off with deals from $30: Sneakers, boat shoes, more

From $30 Learn More