Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch (physical or digital) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is about as low as we ever see this brilliant RPG go for and a perfect time to finally add it to your ibrary. Players explore sprawling open environments atop Bionis and Mechonis — a pair of massive titans frozen in battle. Along with the real-time, strategic RPG battles, this one tells the story of “Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-insurmountable mechanical menace.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Gears Tactics, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New May PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete now FREE on PSN
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack FREE
- Harvest Moon: One World Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Odyssey (digital or physical) $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat Ultimate Collector’s Pack $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package PSN $25 (Reg. $60+)
- Double Dragon Xbox games from $3.50 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Avengers Xbox $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Matched at Best Buy on PS5
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Nyko unleashes $20 Nintendo Switch controller, PS5 DualSense charging dock, more
Apex Legends Legacy launches May 4 with Starter Kits, emotes, Arenas, new map, more
SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they might end up in your games
Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with FREE update
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart intros Rivit as new protagonist, more in latest gameplay trailer
Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4
