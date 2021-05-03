FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack women’s sneakers up to 67% off: Nike, PUMA, New Balance, more from $18.50

Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 67% off women’s running shoes and sneakers, starting from $18.50. With hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more, you’ll be sure to find something to refresh your summer workout gear. Out top pick today is the PUMA Cali Sport Sneaker for $49.97 with in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $89. This chromatic white sneaker is tinted with 80’s-inspired rainbow accents and a daring chunky yellow heel. It screams summer fun and would look killer paired with simple athletic wear or dressed up as an accent piece. It’s been rated 4.6/5 stars. See below for more sneaker top picks.

Other notable sneaker deals:

For more fashionable Mother’s Day ideas, check out these gift card deals for Gap, DSW, Yankee Candle, and more. Or score some smart home décor with 21% off Kasa Smart LED Strips, savings from Google starting at $30, or even the latest Echo Dot with LED Clock for just $40.

