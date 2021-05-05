FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 3 XL has dropped to its lowest price of the year at $240

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $239.99 shipped. While this one originally sold for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $60 and marking a new 2021 low. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for more.

Google’s previous-generation handset makes for a compelling option to get a family member their first smartphone without paying a fortune. So a great way to leverage some of your savings would be scoring Spigen’s Touch Armor Case for $15.99. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk into the mix while still providing ample protection, which will certainly come in handy if the Pixel 3 XL is for your kids. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

But if it’s a slightly newer addition to Google’s lineup of smartphones you’re after, right now you can score the best price of the year on Pixel 4 XL at $500. Delivering a 6.3-inch OLED display alongside some other notable features, this one is certainly worth a look if the more affordable model above won’t cut it. Or just hit up our Android guide for even more.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

