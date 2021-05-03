FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $549, its lowest price of the year

Reg. $899 $549

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Normally fetching $899, a price you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings and marks the lowest price of the year. Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display with face unlock features alongside up to 25-hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array. Over 2,800 customers have left as 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Put a fraction of your savings to use by picking up one of Google’s official Pixel 4 XL Fabric cases. Right now you’ll find them selling for $27 at Amazon, these covers protect your device with a premium design that touts a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new handset in our roundup from last week, there are plenty of other hardware discounts in our Android guide to start the week, as well. A series of highlights are Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones, which have returned to their Amazon lows starting at $160.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

