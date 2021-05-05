Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer portable power stations now up to $100 off from $125

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its popular portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 500 for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year. Featuring a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Jackery Portable Power Station deals:

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

