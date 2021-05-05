Today, OtterBox is expanding its collection of MagSafe iPhone 12 accessories with a series of wallet-focused releases. Headlined by a standalone magnetic wallet to take on Apple’s official offering, there’s also a new collection of folio cases for your iPhone 12 series device. Trading in the usual Apple stylings for more functional designs, you can get all of the details on the new OtterBox MagSafe wallets down below.

OtterBox expands MagSafe collection with new wallet offerings

Headlining OtterBox’s new collection of iPhone 12 accessories is the brand’s first standalone MagSafe Wallet. As one of the first third-party offerings out there from any well-known company, this new release arrives with much of the same design as Apple’s official offering. With two IDs as well as a slot to stow away some cash, it is comprised of durable synthetic leather.

Its one-size-fits-all design means that this accessory is compatible with all of the iPhone 12 devices from the 12 mini up to the 12 Pro Max. It’s a bit more rugged than you’ll find with the official leather model and works with cases, as well. The new OtterBox MagSafe Wallet is now available for purchase at $39.95.

Those looking for some added protection can find yet another new offering from OtterBox today in the form of its MagSafe Wallet Folio. Delivering much of the same card-carrying functionality as the more compact wallet, this folio pairs with anyMagSafe-compatible case to deliver added screen protection on top of serving as an EDC accessory. However, OtterBox, of course, notes that this is designed to work alongside its own Symmetry, Aneu, or Figura offerings.

Magnetically attaching to the back of your phone, it’s comprised of the same synthetic leather as noted above. There’s also a magnet built into the front latch to keep things closed when in your pocket or bag. Stepping up to the full MagSafe Folio Wallet from OtterBox will run you $49.95, and it’s available in three different models for the iPhone 12/Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini.

9to5toys’ Take:

Apple’s official MagSafe Wallet has been a sore subject for iPhone 12 owners, considering just how pricy the first-party accessory is. So those looking to be able to magnetically snap some IDs or cash onto the back of their device are sure to find OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet to be a notable alternative. But with a $40 price tag, it still remains to be seen just how enticing the access will be given it’s only $10 less than the full folio.

