FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine backups or Plex at $200

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsB&HAdoramaseagate
Save now $200

B&H Photo is offering the Seagate Expansion USB 3.0 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also at Adorama. For comparison, it had a list price at $300 on Amazon before selling out there, though it goes for around $255 at other retailers and similar models on Amazon fetch $260 right now. Further research shows that this price is the fourth-best offer that we’ve tracked so far this year, being beat by a mention at $198, $190, and $180 around World Storage Day. Offering 12TB of storage in a single device, this delivers plenty of space to keep videos, photos, and more backed up should an internal drive in your system fail. Plus, you can shuck the internal drive out of this enclosure to use it in a server, NAS, or for your Plex setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If 12TB is a bit overkill for your setup, Seagate’s USB 3.0 8TB desktop External Hard Drive is $145 on Amazon. It features basically the same features of today’s deal, outside of the storage capacity. However, 8TB is plenty of room for keeping movies, documents, or even a Time Machine backup on.

If you don’t have a network attached storage setup, it’s time to create one. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router features twin USB 3.0 ports that can transform either drive above into a network device so you can easily access files from around your home without being plugging anything in. This is a great alternative to picking up a dedicated NAS should you be on a tighter budget. The Wi-Fi 6 router is available right now for $250, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate.

More on Seagate’s USB 3.0 HDD:

Compatible with systems running Windows 7 or macOS 10.12 and later, the 12TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 12TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

B&H Adorama seagate

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Power your network when the lights go out: APC 6-outlet...
Satechi’s R1 Aluminum iPad Stand is perfect for S...
Today only, add Lenovo’s 1080p USB-C webcam to yo...
Elevate your battlestation with up to $475 off Alienwar...
LG’s unlocked G8X Dual Display ThinQ 128GB Androi...
Google Pixel 3 XL has dropped to its lowest price of th...
VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits...
SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

$200 Learn More
Rare discount

Add up to 128 GB of storage to your iPhone with SanDisk’s iXpand Lightning Drive starting at $40

$53 Learn More
2021 low

Boost your creativity with these MacBook USB-C hubs starting at just $16 (2021 low)

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $49

Get the award-winning Mac writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More

Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum

Learn More

Cuisinart’s new foldable grill serves 10, wields 20,000 BTUs, stainless steel design, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $120

Class up your Apple Watch with Nomad’s stylish stainless steel band at $49 (Reg. $120)

$49 Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the AirTags action at $24 (Save 20%)

$24 Learn More