Seagate’s 12TB desktop HDD is perfect for Time Machine backups or Plex at $200

B&H Photo is offering the Seagate Expansion USB 3.0 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also at Adorama. For comparison, it had a list price at $300 on Amazon before selling out there, though it goes for around $255 at other retailers and similar models on Amazon fetch $260 right now. Further research shows that this price is the fourth-best offer that we’ve tracked so far this year, being beat by a mention at $198, $190, and $180 around World Storage Day. Offering 12TB of storage in a single device, this delivers plenty of space to keep videos, photos, and more backed up should an internal drive in your system fail. Plus, you can shuck the internal drive out of this enclosure to use it in a server, NAS, or for your Plex setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

If 12TB is a bit overkill for your setup, Seagate’s USB 3.0 8TB desktop External Hard Drive is $145 on Amazon. It features basically the same features of today’s deal, outside of the storage capacity. However, 8TB is plenty of room for keeping movies, documents, or even a Time Machine backup on.

If you don’t have a network attached storage setup, it’s time to create one. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router features twin USB 3.0 ports that can transform either drive above into a network device so you can easily access files from around your home without being plugging anything in. This is a great alternative to picking up a dedicated NAS should you be on a tighter budget. The Wi-Fi 6 router is available right now for $250, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate.

More on Seagate’s USB 3.0 HDD:

Compatible with systems running Windows 7 or macOS 10.12 and later, the 12TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 12TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

