TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router packs 6Gb/s dual-band speeds, 2.5GbE at 2021 low of $250

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Archer AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for around $290, that shaves $40 off to mark a new 2021 low. The Archer AX6000 is backed by a 1,8GHz quad-core CPU with dual co-processors and a full gigabyte of RAM. Utilizing dual-band and 160MHz channel support, it can reach speed sup to 6Gb/s, combining the 1150Mb/s speeds on 2.4GHz and 4800Mbs on 5GHz. The eight antennas with Rangeboost makes it a cinch to stream in 4K or 8K quality, enjoy VR gaming, or just browse online from anywhere in your home. Equipped with a 2.5Gb/s WAN port, eight Gigabit LAN ports, and twin USB 3.0 in Type A and Type C; rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 3,200 customers. See below for more.

TP-Link has been putting out a wide selection of Wi-Fi 6 enabled routers, so if you don’t mind dialing back the internet speed a smidge, you can cut $70 off our lead deal by opting for the AX5400 at $180 with promo code 10TPLINKAX73. You’re still looking at ultra-fast 5400Gb/s max speeds with six Beamforming antennas for added range, plus the added security of TP-Link’s HomeShield. It’s rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers, but you can check out our launch coverage for more info.

You know the old saying “give a man a fish…”? Well right now, you can add your own cyber-security with 9to5Toys’ 18-course Ethical Hacker class down to $43. Usually a $3,200 value, you can score hundreds of hours of learning from qualified instructors in an array of coding languages. Or, upgrade your physical security with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at a new all-time low of $130, or the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell down to $120.

TP-Link AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

With more WiFi devices and higher bandwidth requirements, the need for a high capacity WiFi network is greater than ever. 802.11ax WiFi with OFDMA, 160MHz Channel Support, AX MU-MIMO and 1024 QAM is built for greater capacity, more efficiency and to handle more devices. The Archer AX6000 is TP-Link’s first AX WiFi router to support your growing need for WiFi whether you’re streaming 4k/8k movies, online gaming, experiencing VR, or engaging with your smart devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!