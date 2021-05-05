FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, add Lenovo's 1080p USB-C webcam to your desk for $33 shipped

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Lenovo 500 1080p USB Webcam for $32.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $40 direct but third-parties at Amazon have it listed for around $55. Today’s deal saves 18% and marks one of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using the built-in webcam on an iMac or MacBook to take Zoom calls while working from home, it’s time to upgrade. This webcam delivers 1080p and connects to your computer through a USB-C port on the back. It’s plug-and-play, delivering a 75-degree field-of-view to your video meetings without having to worry about any drivers or configuration. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Logitech namesake, then this webcam is a great option for your setup. It’s available for $17, which is nearly 50% below today’s lead deal. It has a slightly wider 82-degree field-of-view, which could be more beneficial for your setup.

Further upgrade your setup by picking up an Alienware screen, given that Dell is currently running a sale at up to $475 off. Headlining the sale is the company’s 38-inch 144Hz gaming display down to $1,425 right now, which is a great price since it normally fetches $1,900.

More on Lenovo’s 500 1080p USB Webcam:

  • 500 Full HD USB Webcam – USB 2.0 Type-A to Type-C Cable (1.8m) – Original Box
  • Enjoy pixel-perfect high definition FHD 1080P video
  • Effortless automatic login with facial recognition technology
  • Plug-and-play USB connectivity for easy setup
  • Capture everything with wide view 75 Degree lenses plus 360 Degree pan/tilt controls

