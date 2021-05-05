FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your battlestation with up to $475 off Alienware UltraWides, 360Hz monitors, more

-
Best PC Gaming DealsDell
Save now $475 off

Dell is currently discounting a selection of its Alienware monitors, PCs, and other gaming accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,424.99. Normally selling for $1,900, today’s offer is good for a $475 discount, beats our previous mention from over the holidays by $25, and matches the all-time low. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Over 165 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight amongst all of the price cuts is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $674.99. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But then be sure to shop all of the other offers right here for other ways to upgrade your battlestation. And with that same objective on the mind, you’ll want to give our PC gaming guide a look as well. We’re still seeing a series of Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more at up to 30% off, alongside the new SteelSeries Moments capture software that just launched.

Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Dell

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

VANKYO’s highly-rated 7.1-Ch. gaming headset hits...
SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed...
Lenovo slashes up to 40% off 2-in-1 laptops, keyboards ...
RESPAWN’s height-adjustable standing desk falls t...
ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard features a semi-tr...
Tonor’s highly-rated USB microphone includes a po...
Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz Curved Monitor...
Elevate your battlestation with up to 30% off Razer gam...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz Curved Monitor falls to $650 shipped (Save $100)

$650 Learn More
Save $150

MSI 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide Curved Monitor hits new low of $650, more from $289 (Up to $150 off)

From $289 Learn More

Latest GIGABYTE AORUS monitors have 4K 120/144Hz, HDMI 2.1, exclusive features, more

Learn More
Save now

Corsair K100 4000Hz Optical-Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $200 shipped

$200 Learn More

OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12

Buy now Learn More
Save $40

Exerpeutic’s Bluetooth exercise bike pairs with iOS and Android devices at $209 (Save $40)

$209 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 24V 22-inch hedge trimmer returns to Amazon low at $100, more

Learn More
Save 43%

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster adds hands-free Alexa to your TV + soundbar at 2021 low of $20

$20 Learn More