Elevate your battlestation with up to $475 off Alienware UltraWides, 360Hz monitors, more

Dell is currently discounting a selection of its Alienware monitors, PCs, and other gaming accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,424.99. Normally selling for $1,900, today’s offer is good for a $475 discount, beats our previous mention from over the holidays by $25, and matches the all-time low. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Over 165 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight amongst all of the price cuts is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $674.99. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But then be sure to shop all of the other offers right here for other ways to upgrade your battlestation. And with that same objective on the mind, you’ll want to give our PC gaming guide a look as well. We’re still seeing a series of Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more at up to 30% off, alongside the new SteelSeries Moments capture software that just launched.

Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!