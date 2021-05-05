Hardspace: Shipbreaker is in Early Access on Steam, allowing you to “experience daily life as a shipbreaker.” You’ll join the ranks of the Lynx corporation and “live the dream right away.” Though there were some aspects of a campaign at launch, the game will be getting updated tomorrow, May 6, with the first act of a fully voiced campaign. So, what will that include? Let’s take a closer look.

In an exclusive interview with PC Gamer, Jennifer Scheurle, the game’s designer, said that this is the “biggest update yet.” The team has been working quite hard to bring Salvage Your Future to life, which is what this update is dubbed.

Featuring a “completely reimagined” beginning, the game now brings you further into the story from the start. Currently, when you start the game, there are little bits of the story for you to enjoy. You accept the work of being a shipbreaker for the “ruthlessly capitalistic” LYNX Corporation, escaping an Earth that was “ravaged by the effects of climate change.”

Telling a unique story can sometimes be challenging

In the interview, game director Elliot Hudson said, “We’re trying to be dystopian about it. And yet, the modern-day world is just getting weirder and weirder as we’re doing this. And it’s getting more and more difficult to be satirical. But we’re trying.” Scheurle went on to say that they keep an eye on current news, taking a look at our current society, its effects, and what it does to working and workers’ rights. Essentially, this can influence the game and how they tackle the story going forward, which is a unique take on campaign-based gaming.

No interruptions will befall you while dismantling ships

While some games pull you out of the virtual reality created within them to put you into a conversation with other characters to move the story along, Hardspace: Shipbreaker aims to do things a bit differently. There won’t be any interruptions in the pace or progression of the story as you go along. Instead, you’ll find that fully voiced characters will chime in through your radio during jobs or send you messages between shifts.

Your debt is going nowhere fast

Part of the uniqueness of Hardspace: Shipbreaker is that you’re part of the LYNX Corporation, but you owe a great debt… one that seems impossible to pay back. Per the interview, this debt will remain the “base” of the campaign as you try and figure out how to crawl out of it through your time with the LYNX Corporation.

Pricing and availability

The latest update to Hardspace: Shipbreaker launches tomorrow on PC via Steam. The game is available for purchase right now as part of an Early Access program at $25, so if it sounds interesting to you, then be sure to pick it up and give it a go.

