FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $99 and upgrade to Apple’s entry-level M1 MacBook Air

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$99 off

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899.99 shipped in all three colors. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Over in our Apple guide, we’ve rounded up all of the week’s other beat deals now that the work week is coming to an end. You can currently lock-in $349 in savings on iPhone 11 Pro models, alongside some rare discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at $100 off.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pre-order Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro with Th...
MSI’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor packs USB-C, du...
Get organized with a 12-pack of Akro-Mils nesting shelf...
Curb waste with CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle...
Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices ...
Illuminate your campsite with these 360-degree LED lant...
Lenovo 10.3-in. Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa ...
LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier features HEPA filtrat...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro falls to new all-time low at $199 off

$199 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

$74 off Learn More
Save $147

Apple’s new M1 iMacs and iPad Pros see first discounts with these exclusive deals

From $749 Learn More
Pre-order

Pre-order Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and save $50

$50 off Learn More
75% off

Levi’s Warehouse Event offers deals from $20 with up to 75% off closeout styles

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $370+

MSI’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor packs USB-C, dual HDMI, more at an Amazon low of $330

$330 Learn More
Reg. $99

DEWALT’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac drops to $79 at Lowe’s (Reg. $99)

$79 Learn More