Woot launches prev-gen. iPhone sale from $125: 11 Pro/Max $349 off, much more

Woot is currently taking up to $349 off unlocked Apple iPhone 11 series smartphones for Prime members starting at $769.99 for the iPhone 11 Pro. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is $110 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low on an unlocked model. You can also save up to $349 on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

iPhone 8 Plus: $330

iPhone 8 $380

iPhone 7 Plus from $230

iPhone 7 $260 AT&T locked $175

iPhone 6S Plus: $255

iPhone 6S $125

Then head on over to our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals. Right now, you can pair your new iPhone with some of the best prices to date on select Apple Watch models, including cellular offerings, Nike+ styles, and more at $100 off.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

