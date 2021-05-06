Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $100 off with rare savings on Nike+, Cellular, more

B&H is currently discounting a wide range of Apple Watch Series 6 styles, taking as much as $100 off everything from entry-level models with sport bands to GPS + Cellular units, Nike+ offerings, and more premium styles. Shipping is free across the board. While not quite as deep of a discount as the limited-time PRODUCT(RED) discount, these are matching the best prices of the year if not marking new all-time lows, and rare opportunities to save on many of the offerings.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

But if you’re in the market to really bring some unique stylings to your wrist, the official Apple Watch leather Modern Buckle Band has dropped to its lowest price yet at $127. Otherwise, be sure to give our Apple guide a run-through, as you’ll find a collection of price cuts on everything to the latest M1 iMacs to previous-generation iPad Pros and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

