Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles plunge to a mere $4.50 each (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Tritan Infuser Water Bottles for $9.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the what these have been averaging over the last six months or so and comes within $0.38 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started with your reusable water bottle journey or simply need to replace some of the old ones around the house, this pair is certainly worth considering. You’ll get two 25-ounce solutions that also come with detachable infusers. This allows you to naturally level up the taste of your water by adding real fruit and veggies to it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Dice up fruit with Farberware’s Ceramic Knife for $7 Prime shipped. Today’s savings almost entirely cover the purchase, paving the way for more easily crafting delicious drinks each and every day. More than 750 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

This isn’t the only water bottle discount and news we’ve spotted lately. Just last night we found CamelBak’s Chute Mag for $7 Prime shipped. We also covered new Stanley x Star Wars solutions a few days back. New and notable styles in the Stanley lineup include Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, and more. Swing by our sports and fitness guide for additional news and deals that you may find worthy of some attention.

Amazon Basics Tritan Infuser Water Bottle features:

25-ounce water bottle (2-pack) with detachable infuser; ideal for home, school, office, and outdoor adventures

Transparent bottle made with shatterproof, BPA-free, non-toxic, Tritan co-polyester plastic for reliable, long-lasting strength

Secure-fitting blue top with a wide spout and a flip-top cap that opens easily and snaps into place (won’t swing around when drinking)

