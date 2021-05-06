FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Curb waste with CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle at $7 Prime shipped (45% off)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak 20-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle for $7.21 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s just under $6 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Curb waste and a bit of unnecessary recycling when trading disposable plastic or cans for this long-lasting water bottle. Instead of wielding an over-the-top size that won’t fit in many cup holders, this unit sticks with a reasonable 20-ounce capacity. A large opening delivers high water flow without a mess and the entire thing is touted as lightweight, durable, and dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you prefer to wash bottles by hand, consider picking up Dr. Brown’s Bottle Brush at $4 Prime shipped. Today’s savings will fully cover the expense and will make it quite simple to keep your new bottle squeaky clean. With over 100 reviews so far, this unit rests at a 4.3/5 star rating.

Other outdoor-friendly deals worth perusing include these 360-degree LED lanterns at $4 each alongside Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and don’t forget that the Stamina Power Tower is down to $69.50. This reasonably-sized piece of workout equipment will help you get or stay in shape without breaking the bank.

CamelBak 20-ounce Chute Mag Water Bottle features:

Hydration made simple, Chute Mag delivers high flow without the mess. The cap features an easy carry handle and a magnetic top that stows securely out of the way when open and is leak-proof when closed. Universal cap is compatible with Eddy+ and Hot Cap vessels.

