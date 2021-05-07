Amazon is slashing up to 29% off Blink’s newest home security smart cameras from $28

Amazon is discounting a fleet of Blink Indoor and Outdoor Smart Security Cameras starting from $27.99 shipped. Our top pick today is the Blink Indoor Five Camera Kit for $199.99. Typically selling for $280, this is only the second major discount we’ve tracked and matches the all-time low, bringing the cost of each camera down to just $40.

Each Blink indoor camera offers instant views of your home, pets, and loved ones in up to 1080p quality. It runs on two AA lithium batteries, for two years of uninterrupted security. And with infrared night vision, motion detection and smart alerts, two-way audio, and even temperature monitoring in case of fire, you can feel secure about your home and family from virtually anywhere. As always, you can get live visual and audio feeds from your smartphone or any Alexa-compatible device. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 5,400 customers. See below for more.

More notable Blink deals:

Once you’ve checked out everything Blink has to offer, why not put some of those savings towards a smarter way to use them? The all-new Echo Show 10 comes with a rotating screen, streaming capabilities, video calling, and way more, all for just $200. But if you’re interested in exploring other ecosystems, Best Buy’s Mother’s Day Sale is offering discounts a ton of smart home accessories like this HomePod Mini bundle down to $110. Of course, you can always peruse out smart home guide for more outside inspiration.

Blink Indoor 5-Camera Kit features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Indoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home with live view in real time and two-way audio features in the Blink app.

