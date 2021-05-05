Score the rotating Echo Show 10 at $200 and get a free Ring smart bulb ($265 value)

Amazon is offering its all new Echo Show 10 with Rotating Display for $199.99 shipped. Back down from the usual $250 going rate, this marks only the third major discount we’ve tracked, matching the all-time low. Centered on its rotating 10.1-inch display, the Echo Show 10 can stream movies and TV, make video calls, operate smart devices, and works as a digital photo album. The 13MP camera will work to keep you in view, as the screen rotates around its stand via auto-framing. You can slide a shutter over the camera for additional privacy, or use it to get a full view of your home while you’re away. The Echo Show 10 also works as a Zigbee-hub for compatible smart devices, and right now you can bundle a Ring smart bulb for no additional cost. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 7,100 customers, and you can dive into our launch coverage right here. See below for more.

Depending on how important a visual display is to you, you can keep the same Alexa and smart home functionality at less than half the cost, with the 4th Generation Echo down to $70. The Echo is a powerful speaker that can control all of your Zigbee and Ring smart devices through simple voice commands. It can also connect to any other Echo devices, like the Echo Dot, to play music throughout the home or add secondary access points for smart bulbs, thermostats, video doorbells, and more. Plus, you can currently bundle it with six months of Music Unlimited for absolutely FREE. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 52,800 shoppers.

We have been tracking a slew of Echo discounts, from the Show 5 and Show 8, to the Echo Dot and Fire Stick 4K so if you’re not finding quite the right fit above, you can peruse them all right here starting with the Fire TV Blaster for just $20. But if you’re looking for other ways to upgrade you smart home, check out this 2-pack of Phillips Hue HomeKit Outdoor Smart Lights for $30. Or, take your time with our smart home guide for all the best deals and info.

Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

