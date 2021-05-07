Best Buy launches Mother’s Day weekend sale with HomePod mini bundles and more

Best Buy is heading into Mother’s Day weekend by launching its latest 3-day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple devices, smart home accessories, and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available in many cases to ensure you’re ready for Sunday. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. Learn more over at 9to5Mac. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Other highlights from Best Buy’s 3-day sale:

With the weekend on the horizon, there are also plenty of other price cuts to be had over in our Apple guide. Alongside this entry-level M1 MacBook Air discount at $99 off, you can now pre-order Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro while saving $50.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

