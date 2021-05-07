DJI’s Osmo Pocket with Expansion Kit captures stable 4K60 footage at $199 ($259+ value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Expansion Kit for $199 shipped. For comparison, the DJI Osmo itself originally fetched $399, though the camera is down to $199 at Amazon right now. However, that listing doesn’t include the Expansion Kit, which goes for $109 directly from DJI and $59 from third parties at Amazon. This ushers in at least $60 in savings and beats our last mention by $1.

The DJI Osmo Pocket is perfect for those who want to capture stunningly smooth footage while on-the-go. The 3-axis gimbal here is great for allowing you to record stable footage for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Stories, or TikTok since the camera can capture both vertical and horizontal video. With up to 4K60 resolution, you can customize the settings of this camera on a touchscreen. Plus, it can take 12MP stills, time-lapse, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

While it ships with a 32GB microSD card as part of the Expansion Kit, you can enjoy up to 256GB of on-the-go storage compatibility here. Given your savings overall with the deal above, why not put some of that cash toward a larger microSD card. This one is 256GB, can capture both 1080p and 4K, and is just $34 on Amazon.

For other ways to capture better video at home, check out this ring light deal we spotted earlier today. It’s down to $14, which is a 60% discount from its normal going rate. With a large 12.6-inch design, it’s geared more toward sitting at a desk and recording a video. You’ll find two smartphone holders included with the purchase, giving the ability to capture multiple angles at one time. Sure, this doesn’t offer on-the-go stabilization, but your phone will hold steady thanks to the included tripod as well.

More on the DJI Osmo Pocket:

OSMO pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80° FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a Pixel size of 1. 55 μm for footage worth sharing every time…as the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory.

