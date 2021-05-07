Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to new all-time low at $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new all-time low. If the arrival of warmer weather has you wanting to expand your smart home to the patio for some more vibrant lighting this spring, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7-feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for over a year now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for more.

Another great way to expand your Philips Hue setup to the outdoors is by picking up its weatherproof motion sensor at $50. If you’ve been annoyed by the imprecise geofencing features and want to automate the lights to turn on when you come home, this is a great solution. It’ll also let you monitor outdoor temperature for setting other routines, as well. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

Speaking of upgrades for your smart home, be sure to check out the discounts we spotted this morning on Blink’s newest smart home security cameras from $28. With a variety of standalone offerings as well as bundles, you’ll be able to outfit your setup with both indoor and outdoor cameras with as much as 29% in savings along the way.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

