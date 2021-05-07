Pick up a pre-owned Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Smartphone today for $299 (Save $100)

Need to upgrade your phone? The Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB provides a perfect Android experience, with smart features and impressive photography packaged in a sleek design. Right now, you can get a pre-owned device for just $299 (Reg. $399) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When it comes to making smartphones, Google is pretty tough to beat. When you buy a Pixel phone, you are guaranteed to get the freshest features that Android has to offer. The Pixel 4 XL is no exception, and this device has some unique features that owners love.

The first thing you will notice is that beautiful 6.3” display, covered in Gorilla Glass 5. With a resolution of 1440×3040 pixels, this touchscreen offers sharp text and crisp streaming on the move. Under the hood, the Pixel 4 XL has a monstrous octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. This allows the device to handle multitasking and the latest mobile games with ease.

In terms of features, this Google phone has Google Assistant built in. You can navigate the interface using quick gestures, and the call screening function helps you avoid unwanted distractions. This model also has dual rear-facing cameras (12.2MP wide, 16MP telephoto) with night-sight technology for better photos without flash.

These pre-owned models are checked by technicians and in full working order, with a minimum of 50% battery health.

Order now for $299 to get yours in Just Black, and save $100 on the standard retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!