Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case falls to new all-time low at $130

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 19% in savings, is still only the second notable price cut we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpad. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 305 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Or for those who can live without the folio design, save even more cash and pick up Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $40 instead. This offering won’t add any protection to your device and lacks the built-in trackpad, but will deliver a more comfortable typing experience compared to relying solely on the touchscreen. Not to mention, there’s a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,200 customers.

But then don’t forget that you can still pre-order Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro at a discount. Equipped with Thunderbolt connectivity, you can save $50 on the new iPadOS machine before it even ships. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, as well.

Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case features:

Use all the multi-touch gesture controls you already love like swipe, pinch, and scroll to navigate iPad Pro even faster. Backlit keys automatically adjust to your environment’s lighting. If you need more or less light, the brightness levels are adjustable. Large, well-spaced keyboard containing a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys lets you type comfortably with speed and accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!