Pre-order Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and save $50

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 shipped as a pre-order. You can also lock-in the 256GB model for $849. In either case, you’re looking at $50 price cuts on either storage capacity with today’s offer marking only the second discounts since being announced, undercutting our previous mentions by $1, and being the lowest to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Regardless of which storage capacity you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Then be sure to go give our Apple guide a look now that the week is wrapping up, where you’ll find plenty of other notable price cuts. If you’re not going to need all the power of a Pro model, the latest iPad Air also happens to work with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and is now $74 off. Plus, we’re still seeing Apple’s previous-generation Magic Keyboards at $100 off.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

