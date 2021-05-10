Amazon’s #1 best-selling COSORI Air Fryer Max XL falls to all-time low at $100 shipped

Amazon is offering the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL for $99.99 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this is a 17% discount and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This air fryer is designed to use up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying, while still delivering the same crispy taste that you’ve come to know and love. This model delivers a large 5.8-quart capacity that can fit a whole 5-pound chicken at one time. Plus, the 13 cooling functions include 11 presets so you can just click a button and go. Included with your purchase is a recipe book, as well, which has 100 things to cook to give you meal ideas for every night. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers. It’s also the #1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon, if you needed one more reason to pick it up.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of air fryer parchment paper liners. These are made to fit within the bottom of the basket so you can make cleanup even easier. Essentially, just place one at the bottom of your air fryer basket, put your food on top, and then cook. Once you’re done, pull the paper up, throw it away, and enjoy an easier cleanup experience. It’s just $11, though when you clip the on-page coupon, the price drops to $10, which makes it a fantastic deal.

For other kitchen upgrades, check out these deals we found earlier today. For instance, the Vitamix Explorian Blender is down to $272.50 right now, though it normally fetches $350. Plus, we also found Ninja’s refurbished Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer down to $100, which performs a multitude of functions at over 50% off its normal going rate.

More on COSORI’s Air Fryer Max XL:

The air fryer uses up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying methods while maintaining the same delicious taste, making it the perfect gift for Mother’s Day

The air fryer’s spacious 5.8-quart square baskets can fit a whole 5-pound chicken. Additionally, the corner spaces provide more cooking footprint and flexibility than round designs.

11 presets, Preheat, and Keep Warm help you cook meat, veggies, desserts, and more to perfection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!