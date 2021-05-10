Ninja’s refurb Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer now $100 Prime shipped (Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill for $99.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $210, Walmart is currently charging $199 for this model in new condition. Today’s offer is $13 below our previous refurbished mention and the lowest total we can find. Amazon charges $210 for the very similar AG301 model with the added dehydration feature. However, today’s featured deal is still quite a capable multi-cooker grill that also doubles as an air fryer. Perfect for balcony cooking or bringing the grill indoors in bad weather, it can also reach temperatures up to 500-degrees and includes a temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield, a cool-air zone to reduce smoke, and the included 4-quart air frying basket. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

But if you don’t need the additional air fryer features above, there are far more affordable ways to score and electric grill for road trips, the balcony, and indoor cooking right now. The Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill is a great option that sells for just under $38.50 shipped via Amazon. Carrying a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,500 customers, it is a highly-rated option that won’t reach nearly as deep into your pocket.

Speaking of readying your setup for the summer, be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for even more price drops. Home Depot just launched a wide ranging Milwaukee tool sale with up to $150 in savings for all of your DIY needs, Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker is still at the Amazon 2021 low, and you’ll find even more right here.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology.

