Power through iced drinks this summer, Vitamix Explorian Blender from $272.50 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender from $272.41 shipped, depending on the color. Regularly $350 and currently on sale for $290 direct from Vitamix, today’s deal is more than $77 in savings, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio USA, the Vitamix E310 Explorian can take your setup from home cook to semi-pro chef with the ability to handle just about anything you throw at it from ice and robust veggies to doughs and batters. This model can make “steaming-hot soup without a stove in under 10 minutes,” features a (mostly) self-cleaning mode, and includes the blender itself, a 48-ounce container, mini-tamper, and a cookbook (here’s our roundup of the best 2021 cookbooks). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If today’s discounted sale price is still overkill for your summer cocktail, protein shake, and light meal prep needs, consider a Ninja Professional Countertop Blender for nearly $200 less. It won’t cook the soup, nor is it quite as powerful, but it will more than suffice for iced drinks this summer and much more. Currently $80 at Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating from an impressive 24,800+ customers.

Go check out this offer on RCA’s 6.5-cubic foot Stainless Steel Upright Freezer to have you ready for summer time treats and drinks. Then dive into the rest of our home goods deal hub for offers on everything from Wi-Fi grill thermometers and Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid Food Storage to robot vacuums, this morning’s Ninja cooker deal, and even the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector.

More on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

