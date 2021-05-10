Cole Haan, the popular shoe, outerwear, and accessory brand, is ready for tennis season. The brand recently just launched a new collection with options for both men and women to help boost your tennis game. The new shoe is called the ZERØGRAND Winner, and it joins running and golf as the third sports performance category offered by the brand. These shoes feature an ideal fit, steady traction, and responsive cushioning. There are four new styles to choose from for men and women alike, and they’re all priced at $130. Better yet, Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Be sure to hit the jump to find out even more details about the new Cole Haan tennis collection.

“Cole Haan customers have told us they want products for all aspects of their busy performance-oriented lives,” says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. “Today we expand that mission to include performance tennis, and the Winner truly lives up to its name. We believe our fans will be just as impressed with its performance and durability as they are the stylish lines, fit, and materials. Gone are the days of having to wear bright white loaves of bread on your feet.”

Cole Haan Tennis for Men

For men, the ZEROGRAND Winner Tennis Sneaker is available in five color options, as well as a wide or medium fit. We all know there are a lot of quick movements in tennis, and these shoes are up for the challenge. These shoes have a supportive textile upper with breathable fabric that’s flexible, making lateral movements easy to do. It also has a padded interior for extra support, as well as responsive cushioning to help give you a springy step. However, one of the best things about these shoes is that they’re fashionable enough to wear on or off the court.

Women’s Tennis Shoes

For women, the ZEROGRAND Winner Tennis Shoes feature four fashion-forward prints that will make you stand out on any court. The new shoes offer a zebra and leopard pattern to choose from and two neutral color tones. They also feature a performance rubber outsole that provides maximum grip and helps to make pivoting a breeze. It was also designed with 24 hours of ultimate wearability in mind. Are you a fan of these shoes? Let me know in the comments your thoughts!

