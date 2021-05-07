FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley drops new ‘Kato’ sunglasses this summer that are made for sports

Oakley drops new sunglasses called “Kato” that are perfect for this summer. These shades feature a wraparound lens that partially covers the nose and are ready for your next bike ride, softball game, run, or golf outing. This new style literally conforms to the face and is a never-before-seen design. They come with three different fits, and the Prizm lens helps you to see clearly. Head below the jump to find even more details about the new Oakley Kato sunglasses. You will also want to check out the new Teva x Polaroid Collection that has new sandals and a vintage Polaroid camera to capture memories this summer.

Oakley states, “Even when the technology didn’t exist or the science didn’t add up, we pushed anyway. The past 45 years of disruptive innovation have led to our most revolutionary product to date. Oakley Kato is engineered to help enable limitless performance.”

Oakley Kato Polarized Sunglasses

The new Oakley Kato sunglasses have a sleek design that’s very modern. The frameless look is lightweight and designed to create less distraction. It also features a innovative fit mechanism that helps tilt the lens to create the right bridge and cheek contact to properly and comfortably adapt to more faces. They have been tested and loved by multiple famous athletes including Patrick Mahomes, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Football team. You can find these in three different lens color options, and they’re priced at $291.

Even more Oakley new arrivals for spring

Another top style is the Sylas Maverick Vinales Signature Style that’s a dressier option. These styles can be worn with business, casual, or workout wear, and the square black frame is timeless to wear for years to come. The logos on the sides of the frame add a fashionable touch, and it also has a small logo on the polarized lens as well. With graduation season upon us, this would make a fantastic gift option for $291.

Finally, you will want to check out the Oakley Golf Line that just dropped several new styles to help give you your best swing yet. A standout from this collection is the Oakley Contender Stripe Polo Shirt. This style is made with a lightweight, recycled, and sweat-wicking material that promotes comfort. Plus, you can choose from two versatile color options, and it’s priced at $75.

