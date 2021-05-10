Home Depot upgrades your tool kit with up to $150 off Milwaukee bundles and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off a selection of power tools and accessories. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost curbside pickup also being available in most instances. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 8-Tool Combo Kit for $649. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to the full $150 off and marks a new all-time low. This 8-tool package includes a selection of Milwaukee M18 offerings headlined by a hammer drill/driver as well as a reciprocating saw, angle grinder, and more. You’ll also find a pair of interchangeable batteries to swap between the tools as well as a contractor bag to store everything in. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Home Depot tool sale for other ways to upgrade your kit. If the spring home improvement projects are starting to pile up and you’re looking for ways to help get ahead, there’s surely something included amongst the discounts to help you out ranging from packages for first-time weekend warriors to single tools and other accessories. So be sure to shop everything right here.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to save. But if none of the packages in the featured sale are going to cut it, consider scoring this 8-tool kit from Milwaukee at $599, which is down from the usual $999 going rate to match the all-time low amongst some other price cuts.

Milwaukee M18 Tool Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (6-Tool) has all the tools you need to tackle a wide range of drilling, driving, cutting and grinding applications. Featuring patented technologies and electronics, an innovative motor design and superior ergonomics, these tools give you the power, weight and performance to tackle whatever you throw at them.

