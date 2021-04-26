FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker just hit the Amazon 2021 low at $99 shipped

-
Reg. $130+ $99

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $149 direct from Anova, it more typically sells in the $130 range and is now at the 2021 Amazon low. Not only is this from one of the best home sous vide brands in the business, but this is also one of the most affordable models, and it just got even less pricey. Sous vide water bath cooking provides amazingly succulent and delicious meats, veggies, fish, and much more. It doesn’t take much more than sealing up your ingredients, dropping them in water tub and pushing go on the Anova Nano cooker either. “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four. “ Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A perfect add-on for your new sous vide cooker is this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container for sous vide (and much more). It starts at just over $5, but you’ll probably want/need the larger models that sell for $11 to $28. The highly-rated option carries 4+ star reviews from over 15,000 Amazon customers and is the perfect sous video companion. 

Cooking deals don’t stop there today though. We have big-time deals on ThermoPro thermometers for your summer BBQs, air fryers from $30, some iced coffee brewers on Amazon from $12.50, and much more right here. Just be sure to check out this all-time low on  simplehuman’s Touch Control Makeup Mirror, these Amazon reusable ice packs for your upcoming picnics, and the best books to gift for Mother’s Day this year. 

More on the Anova Sous Vide Nano:

  • PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.
  • WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

